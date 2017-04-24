Music lovers across Canada knew multi-talented Stuart Hamilton's name
In addition to his talents as a pianist and vocal coach, Stuart Hamilton made a name for himself as the quizmaster on Saturday Afternoon at the Opera. Hamilton was a giant of the Canadian cultural scene, earning acclaim and respect as an elite vocal coach, a gifted pianist, the first music director of the Canadian Opera Company Ensemble and the founding artistic director of Opera In Concert .
