Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlights family privilege

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smoked marijuana as an MP but he has not suffered the same consequences as Canadians who are slapped with simple pot charges, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said Tuesday -an example, he says, of "abject hypocrisy." Mulcair took aim at Trudeau for his assertion that he wants to make things fairer for those facing pot-possession charges once marijuana becomes legal - a comment he made during a segment with Vice Canada on Monday.

