Moncton artist bringing back sounds o...

Moncton artist bringing back sounds of former Sackville Radio-Canada towers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Amanda Dawn Christie has recreated the 13 former Radio-Canada International shortwave towers for a visual and musical performance in May. A Moncton artist has brought back to life the sounds of the 13 CBC Radio-Canada International shortwave towers that once stood in Sackville, N.B. on the Tantramar Marsh. "It's kind of like you're conjuring ghosts of radio towers," explained the artist Amanda Dawn Christie on Shift N.B. The experimental sound art project Requiem For Radio: Full Quiet Flutter involves a scale model of the original towers, but a large model - about 16-metres wide, six-metres deep and five-metres tall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Like, what's the point of 420? Sat Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Ex-minister broke ethics Sat HYDRO VP of BORRO... 2
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Sat Halton Hills News 13
News 102 Days of Summer Blog Featuring: Celebrating ... Sat MeanWhile 1
News Manitoba's worst roads to be revealed today Sat kids-lemonade-stand 1
News CBC hosts fiery town hall on asylum seekers in ... Sat whats-the-point-o... 1
News Voice of the People - April 5, 2017 Sat where will they g... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,516,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC