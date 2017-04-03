Mixed bag of weather for Newfoundland
Warmer temperatures and rain are forecast for tonight and Saturday, according to Environment Canada in its latest special weather statement. Periods of rain are forecast to develop later this afternoon or this evening and will continue through Saturday with rainfall amounts of 10-20 mm expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|1 hr
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|2 hr
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|2 hr
|how now brown cow
|1
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|safe-spot-to-buy-
|4
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|6 hr
|Arch-Duke Ferdinand
|2
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|bad all over
|3
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Sat
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC