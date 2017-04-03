Mixed bag of weather for Newfoundland

Warmer temperatures and rain are forecast for tonight and Saturday, according to Environment Canada in its latest special weather statement. Periods of rain are forecast to develop later this afternoon or this evening and will continue through Saturday with rainfall amounts of 10-20 mm expected.

