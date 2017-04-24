Loonie takes a hit from lumber duties expected to result in job losses
U.S. duties on softwood lumber imports helped drive the Canadian dollar to its weakest level in more than a year on Tuesday, with the U.S. move expected to inflict job losses on rural communities in coming months. "It's an absolute disaster for Canada," said Unifor president Jerry Dias, a union which represents 24,000 forestry workers at 134 companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|7 hr
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|better call Saul
|48
|Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe...
|18 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|New CrossWheels service aids seniors in making ... (Dec '09)
|19 hr
|help Joans pension
|4
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|Mon
|know
|50
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Mon
|rambo
|3
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC