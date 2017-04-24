Loonie takes a hit from lumber duties...

Loonie takes a hit from lumber duties expected to result in job losses

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

U.S. duties on softwood lumber imports helped drive the Canadian dollar to its weakest level in more than a year on Tuesday, with the U.S. move expected to inflict job losses on rural communities in coming months. "It's an absolute disaster for Canada," said Unifor president Jerry Dias, a union which represents 24,000 forestry workers at 134 companies.

