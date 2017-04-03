Liberals look to target child care funding to 'vulnerable' families
The Trudeau Liberals are going to push provinces and territories to funnel new federal child care dollars to what Ottawa describes as those most in need of help, despite concerns from advocates that a more universal approach would yield the greatest results. The Liberals have repeatedly said since last month's budget that they want to use a 10-year investment in child care to help families most in need, including families from low- and modest-income backgrounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller joins fellow MPP Scott in bill calling f...
|6 hr
|Rewarding failure
|1
|Partial meltdown of ice core collection a blow ...
|15 hr
|Passage to Mars 2016
|1
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Yell-at-your-mpp
|49
|Conservation Halton warns of localized flooding...
|Thu
|Will seeds germinate
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Wed
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Montreal's fledgling AI community foresees bill...
|Wed
|will happen here ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC