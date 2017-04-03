Liberals look to target child care funding to 'vulnerable' families

The Trudeau Liberals are going to push provinces and territories to funnel new federal child care dollars to what Ottawa describes as those most in need of help, despite concerns from advocates that a more universal approach would yield the greatest results. The Liberals have repeatedly said since last month's budget that they want to use a 10-year investment in child care to help families most in need, including families from low- and modest-income backgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.