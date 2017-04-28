Kevin O'Leary says he tried to convin...

Kevin O'Leary says he tried to convince Bernier to quit Conservative race

680News

Kevin O'Leary may be gone from the Conservative leadership race, but he doesn't intend to let himself be forgotten. Instead, the reality TV star and businessman said merger talks were held Thursday between his campaign and Maxime Bernier's to solidify a plan for the pair to work together between now and May 27, when the new leader is chosen.

Chicago, IL

