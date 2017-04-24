Kevin O'Leary quits Conservative lead...

Kevin O'Leary quits Conservative leadership race, support Maxime Bernier

Celebrity investor and reality-TV star Kevin O'Leary, who rattled Conservative cages three months ago when he joined the party's leadership race, did it again Wednesday by quitting a contest observers believe he had every chance of winning. O'Leary's stunning news - he's throwing his support behind Quebec rival Maxime Bernier - appeared to catch even some members of his campaign team off-guard as they gathered to prepare for Wednesday's night's final leadership debate.

Chicago, IL

