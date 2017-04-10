Kelowna man who killed 16-year-old in...

Kelowna man who killed 16-year-old in 2001 missing from prison

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: CBC News

Robert Raymond Dezwaan was in a minimum security unit in Mission, B.C., but was missing on Apr. 14, 2017. A Kelowna man serving a life sentence for strangling a teenage girl to death 16 years ago is missing from the minimum security unit at a prison in Mission, B.C. Robert Raymond Dezwaan was not accounted for in the Mission Institution on the afternoon of Apr. 14, Correctional Service Canada announced late Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment 2 hr Halton UK 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 4 hr Stop Statism 2
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... 10 hr Clark Cant 1
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... 10 hr Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij... Fri Hey Hey Hey Ralph... 1
News Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead... Fri DND 1
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) Fri Frogmouth Trump 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,316,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC