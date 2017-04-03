Justin Trudeau in France to mark the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge
Millions of Canadians will pause and bow their heads today as they mark the 100th anniversary of one of the most transformative events in their country's history - the Battle of Vimy Ridge. As many as 25,000 Canadians will join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries in the shadows of the magnificent Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France to reflect and remember.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|2 hr
|Buffy St Marie Rocks
|4
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|4 hr
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|5 hr
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|6 hr
|how now brown cow
|1
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|safe-spot-to-buy-
|4
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|bad all over
|3
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Sat
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC