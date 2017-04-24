Jeff Lemire on intersections of 'Roug...

Jeff Lemire on intersections of 'Roughneck,' work with Gord Downie on 'Secret Path'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Jeff Lemire's "Roughneck" wasn't supposed to be a companion piece to Gord Downie's "Secret Path," but in some ways the two will be forever linked. The Toronto-based illustrator was halfway through writing his latest graphic novel when Downie approached him about three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo... 3 hr judenrat 1
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... 17 hr countervailing du... 1
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) Thu Corporate Welfare... 3
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... Wed sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... Wed sure 1
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... Wed other Markets 1
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... Wed nice comment above 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,626,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC