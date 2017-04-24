Jeff Lemire on intersections of 'Roughneck,' work with Gord Downie on 'Secret Path'
Jeff Lemire's "Roughneck" wasn't supposed to be a companion piece to Gord Downie's "Secret Path," but in some ways the two will be forever linked. The Toronto-based illustrator was halfway through writing his latest graphic novel when Downie approached him about three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo...
|3 hr
|judenrat
|1
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|17 hr
|countervailing du...
|1
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig...
|Wed
|sure
|1
|Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu...
|Wed
|sure
|1
|Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S...
|Wed
|other Markets
|1
|Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe...
|Wed
|nice comment above
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC