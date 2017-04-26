Is Canada really a true democracy?
From a Canadian perspective, the most striking thing about the supposed anti-democratic political reforms approved by Turkish voters last week was their familiarity. The majority of powers the Turkish president gained - the freedom to appoint cabinet ministers and senior judges without parliamentary approval, the power to unilaterally dismiss parliament, the power to decree certain sorts of laws without parliament at all - are all powers the Canadian prime minister already has.
