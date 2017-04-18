Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on rise in Canada: study
Canada has one of the highest rates of pediatric inflammatory bowel disease in the world, and the number of young children being diagnosed with the lifelong disease has risen dramatically, a study has found. Researchers found cases of inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, in children under age five went up by 7.2 per cent each year between 1999 and 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Celebrate Earth Day by participating i...
|8 hr
|Riverkeeper Doug ...
|1
|Councillor, MP differ on Town's stimulus share (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|leadership--spar
|24
|Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn...
|12 hr
|Foriner
|2
|Tax increase climbs (Feb '07)
|20 hr
|Tax on Tax eh
|15
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|20 hr
|Trumpland
|17
|Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ...
|20 hr
|GTA
|1
|Toronto couple make $700Gs on house sale
|20 hr
|GTA to Ottawa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC