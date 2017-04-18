Inflammatory bowel disease in kids un...

Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on rise in Canada: study

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

Canada has one of the highest rates of pediatric inflammatory bowel disease in the world, and the number of young children being diagnosed with the lifelong disease has risen dramatically, a study has found. Researchers found cases of inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, in children under age five went up by 7.2 per cent each year between 1999 and 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATED: Celebrate Earth Day by participating i... 8 hr Riverkeeper Doug ... 1
News Councillor, MP differ on Town's stimulus share (Nov '09) 11 hr leadership--spar 24
News Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn... 12 hr Foriner 2
News Tax increase climbs (Feb '07) 20 hr Tax on Tax eh 15
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) 20 hr Trumpland 17
News Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ... 20 hr GTA 1
News Toronto couple make $700Gs on house sale 20 hr GTA to Ottawa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC