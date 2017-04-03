Infill housing could fill Metro Vanco...

Infill housing could fill Metro Vancouver's housing gap

2017-04-03

Metro Vancouver is falling far short of the half-million homes it needs to build by 2041, a report released by the Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association on Monday has found. According to the association, close to a million people will move to the region within the next 24 years.

