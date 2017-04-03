Infill housing could fill Metro Vancouver's housing gap
Metro Vancouver is falling far short of the half-million homes it needs to build by 2041, a report released by the Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association on Monday has found. According to the association, close to a million people will move to the region within the next 24 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau is also naming Hamilton MP Filomena Tas...
|2 hr
|CNN eh
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|Sat Apr 8
|46
|Ford hires 300 for Canadian connected car research
|21 hr
|is it 400 or 300
|1
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|21 hr
|how many jobs los...
|1
|MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana...
|22 hr
|Stop Statism
|1
|BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance
|Sun
|need 4 enviroment...
|1
|5 things to remember as Conservative membership...
|Apr 1
|Tory Tory Tory eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC