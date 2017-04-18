Husband of Regina woman accused of human smuggling arrested along with another Canadian
Last Friday evening, as Mounties arrested a Saskatchewan woman as part of a human smuggling investigation, U.S. border patrol agents moved in on the woman's husband, a Nigerian citizen and another Canadian on the North Dakota side of the border. So far, authorities have released few details about how these individuals fell under suspicion and whether other arrests could follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|3 hr
|more robbery other
|1
|New Non-Resident Speculation Tax in Ontario
|3 hr
|where tax cash go
|1
|Milton Mayor poised to become the next Hazel Mc... (Aug '14)
|10 hr
|a taste of Milton
|6
|Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq...
|11 hr
|michael chong pc ...
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|13 hr
|1
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|14 hr
|TAX the DOPERS
|2
|Note with vignette of the right location (but f...
|15 hr
|Cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC