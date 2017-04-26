Horror stories from overcrowded hospi...

Horror stories from overcrowded hospitals creating new breed of patient activist

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Jamie-Lee Ball, 25, lies on a gurney in the hospital on March 25, 2017 in a handout photo provided by her mother, Lori Leckie. She spent five days in Brampton Civic Hospital's hallways, at one point with her curtain labelling her "Hallway Patient #1."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... 45 min sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... 48 min sure 1
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... 7 hr other Markets 1
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... 14 hr nice comment above 2
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 14 hr Good Comment 15
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... 23 hr r Syrians in Meaford 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 23 hr better call Saul 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,585,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC