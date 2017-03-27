He's not the first person to fly to t...

He's not the first person to fly to the wrong Sydney a " a 10,500-mile mistake

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

When Milan Schipper, an 18-year-old student in Amsterdam, said he accidentally flew to Sydney, Nova Scotia instead of Sydney, Australia, two weeks ago, social media users wondered how the Dutch teenager could have made the more than 10,500-mile mistake. But the similarly named Sydney, Australia and Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada have bamboozled travelers before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford hires 300 for Canadian connected car research 44 min is it 400 or 300 1
News Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research 49 min how many jobs los... 1
News MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana... 1 hr Stop Statism 1
News BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance 18 hr need 4 enviroment... 1
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... Sat Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... Mar 31 Ted 1
News Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ... Mar 30 CFUW suppress fre... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,011 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC