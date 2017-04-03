Heiltsuk First Nation says oil spill ...

Heiltsuk First Nation says oil spill underlines lack of federal commitment

14 hrs ago

The federal government is harshly criticized in a report from a British Columbia First Nation into the sinking of a tug in the waters off the renowned Great Bear Rainforest last year. The Heiltsuk First Nation report says failures in Canada's emergency response measures were evident within hours of the grounding of the Nathan E. Stewart on Oct. 13, 2016.

Chicago, IL

