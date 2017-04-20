Halal food market surging in Canada
A growing Muslim community in Canada has led to swelling sales of halal food, which has some grocers, manufacturers and eateries seeking ways to profit from the boom. "It's a huge business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|1 hr
|TAX the DOPERS
|2
|Note with vignette of the right location (but f...
|2 hr
|Cash
|1
|Study: More and more college students are tryin...
|2 hr
|how do officers t...
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|3 hr
|after the fact
|1
|Ontario 'not prepared' to wait for data before ...
|3 hr
|after the fact
|1
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|6 hr
|RAF
|1
|A future indoor pool in Napierville thanks to j...
|13 hr
|outdoor pooling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC