Government drops most contentious proposals for reforming House of Commons rules

The Trudeau government is backing down from some of its most controversial proposals for reforming the way the House of Commons operates in the face of opposition filibustering that has tied parliamentary business in knots for weeks. Government House leader Bardish Chagger has written to her opposition counterparts, announcing that she intends to proceed with only those reforms promised in the Liberal election platform - including having the prime minister answer all queries in one question period each week, as Justin Trudeau has already begun doing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.