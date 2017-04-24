From Trudeau to Trudeau: Political ca...

From Trudeau to Trudeau: Political cartoonist Aislin looks back at 50 years of drawing Canada

CBC News

The Montreal cartoonist known as Aislin has found the humour in Canadian politics for the past 50 years, from the election of Pierre Elliott Trudeau to his son Justin Trudeau. When Terry Mosher first started drawing political cartoons, Canada was celebrating its 100th anniversary under the leadership of prime minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau.

Chicago, IL

