From opium to opioids: Examining Brit...

From opium to opioids: Examining British Columbia's long history with drugs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The News

Hundreds of British Columbians have died from overdoses in recent months, but the powerful painkiller fentanyl isn't the first drug to spark a crisis in the province. Here's a look at British Columbia's history with drugs: British Columbia's first troubles with illicit substances stemmed from racism, not public health concerns, says Neil Boyd, a criminologist at Simon Fraser University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oakville mayor asks Province to address housing... 4 hr Tall tales 1
News Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg 5 hr SMOKING KILLS 1
News Ask a Cop: Police initiatives target aggressive... 5 hr repeat and share 2
News Tax season tends to bring out the financial fra... 5 hr Tanya Hall 1
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... 11 hr CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Cellphone surveillance technology being used by... 11 hr Bill Blares On Drugs 5
News The Hnatyshyn Foundation REVEALS winners of the... 11 hr Ray Hnatyshyn - NDP 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC