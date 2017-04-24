Freeland touts progress on softwood, and will be 'tough and strong' with U.S.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is shooting back at Donald Trump's anti-Canadian trade rhetoric saying she will be "tough and strong" in fighting for Canada's economic interests with the U.S. Freeland also says she is optimistic a new softwood lumber deal can reached, and that it will be a win for Canada and the United States. Freeland says she has had discussions with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in recent days and some progress has been made, but there's no sign of a deal yet.
