Former cabinet minister turned Manitoba judge broke ethics law: commissioner
Canada's former public safety minister has had his wrist slapped by the federal ethics commissioner for violating conflict of interest rules. Vic Toews was a Conservative MP from Manitoba and senior minister in Stephen Harper's government between 2006 and 2013.
