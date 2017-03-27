Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research

Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research

Ford Motor Co. will hire approximately 400 employees from software company BlackBerry Ltd. as part of sizable new investments in Canada that include a connected-vehicle research center in Ottawa, company officials said Thursday.

Chicago, IL

