Five stories in the news today, April 19
U.S. President Donald Trump singled Canada out by name Tuesday as he put dairy farmers north of the border on notice that they are in America's fair-trade sights. President Donald Trump speaks at tool manufacturer Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Councillor, MP differ on Town's stimulus share (Nov '09)
|12 min
|leadership--spar
|24
|Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn...
|1 hr
|Foriner
|2
|Tax increase climbs (Feb '07)
|9 hr
|Tax on Tax eh
|15
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|9 hr
|Trumpland
|17
|Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ...
|9 hr
|GTA
|1
|Toronto couple make $700Gs on house sale
|10 hr
|GTA to Ottawa
|1
|Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration
|20 hr
|Concrete Phartes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC