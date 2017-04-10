Five stories in the news today, April 17
Military matters, trade, culture and innovation are among the issues Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will be discussing during a trip to India. Sajjan arrives in India today and this week will meet with India's finance, defence and corporate affairs ministers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction in the GTA (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|gonna be crazy
|4
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|6 hr
|paths-to-leadersh...
|12
|Surge in patients forces Ontario hospitals to p...
|16 hr
|was it the Flu shot
|1
|First Ogdensburg Patriot Run deemed community s...
|Sun
|Know
|1
|In human experiment, Ontario miners say they pa...
|Sat
|Pot of Gold eh
|1
|UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016
|Sat
|ET phone home
|1
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Sat
|Halton UK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC