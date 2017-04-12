Five stories in the news today, April 12
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai will become an honorary Canadian citizen today in Ottawa. The Pakistani activist who survived a Taliban attempt on her life will address Parliament as she becomes the sixth person to be awarded honorary citizenship.
