Five stories in the news today, April 10

Five stories in the news today, April 10

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Fresh off Sunday's commemoration at Vimy Ridge, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads today to the scene of one of Canada's most iconic moments of the Second World War - Juno Beach. That's where in June, 1944 thousands of Canadian soldiers stormed ashore into northern France alongside British and American troops during the invasion of Normandy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attention commuters: 18 km of Highway 401 getti... 6 hr Hazelwood 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Denny CranesPlace 7
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg Sun Buffy St Marie Rocks 4
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Sun meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Sun Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Sun how now brown cow 1
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Sun safe-spot-to-buy- 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC