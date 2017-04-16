First Ogdensburg a Patriot Runa deeme...

First Ogdensburg a Patriot Runa deemed community success

Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The weather couldn't have been better Saturday morning and the organizer of Ogdensburg's first Patriot Run couldn't have been happier with the turnout. “It reminds me of that movie, 'It's a Wonderful Life,'” said Allan Mooney, a member of AMVETS Post 19. “Everyone has come together ... pulling together to help solve a problem.” The five-kilometer walk or run event, which started at the Dobisky Visitors Center and followed the city's scenic Maple City Trail, was organized by Mr. Mooney after Ogdensburg City Council cut funding from the city budget that for decades has been used to purchase flags to be placed on the graves of veterans on Memorial Day.

Chicago, IL

