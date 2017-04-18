Fiery 'Viking baptism' nets environmental charges for reality TV star
A reality TV star is on trial in Yukon, accused of violating the territory's Waters Act while filming a show about gold mining. Tony Beets is charged with two counts of depositing waste in a water management area and failing to report it to an inspector.
