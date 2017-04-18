Fiery 'Viking baptism' nets environme...

Fiery 'Viking baptism' nets environmental charges for reality TV star

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

A reality TV star is on trial in Yukon, accused of violating the territory's Waters Act while filming a show about gold mining. Tony Beets is charged with two counts of depositing waste in a water management area and failing to report it to an inspector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration 9 hr Concrete Phartes 2
News Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r... 9 hr Buddy 1
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... 9 hr Buddy 1
News Bryan Adams photos to be displayed at Royal Ont... 9 hr Buddy 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... 10 hr Crawford 1
News Q&A: Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara on tapping int... 10 hr Crawford 1
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... 15 hr NAFTA eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC