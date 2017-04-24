Federal government's position on Manitoba border-crossers questioned
A sign is seen near Emerson, Man. Thursday, February 9, 2016. The Manitoba and federal governments have been unable to resolve a dispute over refugee funding because they cannot agree on how many claimants walking across the U.S. border stay in the province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|9 hr
|Zap
|49
|a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|OLG
|24
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|10 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
|David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo...
|23 hr
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|3
|Ontario sticks up for forestry sector
|Fri
|a little late
|1
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Thu
|countervailing du...
|1
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Apr 27
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC