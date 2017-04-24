Fatal fentanyl overdose data lacking ...

Fatal fentanyl overdose data lacking from across Canada, federal health minister says

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Sherri Kent of Calgary with her son Michael who died from an overdose in March. Kent hopes the photo of her dying son will deter others from doing fentanyl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) 11 hr Corporate Welfare... 3
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... 16 hr sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... 16 hr sure 1
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... 23 hr other Markets 1
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... Wed nice comment above 2
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) Wed Good Comment 15
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Tue r Syrians in Meaford 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC