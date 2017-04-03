Expedition celebrates Canada 150 by circumnavigating Bylot Island by ski
On the Bear Witness expedition, the skiers will use reports from locals and a drone to navigate the sea ice. The Bear Witness expedition will manage the 540-kilometre trip all on their own steam, hauling sleds and scientific equipment behind them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|bad all over
|3
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|17 hr
|Who went and lived
|1
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|18 hr
|Pip
|1
|Remembering Vimy: the battle that helped make C...
|Fri
|Who lived vs died
|1
|Thousands of juvenile chinook salmon to be rele...
|Fri
|HEN eh
|1
|Miller joins fellow MPP Scott in bill calling f...
|Fri
|Rewarding failure
|1
|Partial meltdown of ice core collection a blow ...
|Thu
|Passage to Mars 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC