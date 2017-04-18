Emissions down slightly, but Canada not yet on track to meet 2030 climate targets: report
Environment and Climate Change Canada quietly released a new report this month that shows a small decline in greenhouse gas emissions but projects Canada won't meet its climate targets by 2030 unless new measures are introduced. Climate experts say the report, posted online without fanfare or press release on April 13, tells a story of inertia.
