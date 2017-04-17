Election sign of BC Liberal candidate...

Election sign of BC Liberal candidate Naomi Yamamoto defaced with offensive graffiti

On Sunday evening, Yamamoto, who is currently serving as Minister of State for Emergency Preparedness, posted the photo of the sign, which has been marked with a Swastika sign and red paint. She captioned the photo with, "this is not my B.C." The tweet prompted messages of support from other social media users and at least one running mate in Abbotsford South, MLA Darryl Plecas, who said "[the situation] is revolting and has absolutely no place in our province and communities."

