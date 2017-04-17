Election sign of BC Liberal candidate Naomi Yamamoto defaced with offensive graffiti
On Sunday evening, Yamamoto, who is currently serving as Minister of State for Emergency Preparedness, posted the photo of the sign, which has been marked with a Swastika sign and red paint. She captioned the photo with, "this is not my B.C." The tweet prompted messages of support from other social media users and at least one running mate in Abbotsford South, MLA Darryl Plecas, who said "[the situation] is revolting and has absolutely no place in our province and communities."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home and vehicle break-ins on the rise in rural...
|25 min
|what SuperJails b...
|1
|Slow-learning bees as successful as smart ones,...
|29 min
|2 bEE OR NOT 2 bE
|1
|Erin O'Toole and Kellie Leitch take divergent c...
|3 hr
|Erin
|1
|Construction of outlet mall underway (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|Buzz
|4
|Conservative rivals O'Toole, Leitch following d...
|15 hr
|Red
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|15 hr
|Red
|3
|Construction in the GTA (Jul '13)
|Mon
|gonna be crazy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC