Eight days left to vote for the worst road in Atlantic Canada
According to the Canadian Automobile Association , Mountain Road in the picturesque rural community of Christmas Island is one of Atlantic Canada's worst roads coming in last on the association's annual top 10 list of worst roads in Atlantic Canada. Through to Friday, April 21 at midnight, the Canadian Automobile Association will be asking Atlantic Canadians to vote for Atlantic Canada's worst roads.
