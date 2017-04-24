Early cannabis sales 'unbelievably hi...

Early cannabis sales 'unbelievably high' after legalization: feds' US consultant

A U.S. consultant hired by Ottawa to assess Canada's eventual recreational pot market says jurisdictions that regulate cannabis should expect "unbelievably high" sales growth in the first few years as criminals are driven out of business. Adam Orens, a founding partner of the Marijuana Policy Group, said he is not yet authorized to discuss his findings on the future Canadian pot market because his organization is under contract with Health Canada.

Chicago, IL

