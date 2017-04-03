Discounts and subsidies for seniors under more scrutiny than ever

That's why the city councillor, who also happens to be a senior citizen, thought it was a good idea to have the municipality lower the age limit for the discounts it offers seniors seeking bus passes or admission to pools and other recreational programs. "If there's anything we can do to take some of the pressure off these people, then let's do it," he said in a recent interview, adding that the age limit should eventually be lowered to 55 from 65. "We have a lot of people living hand-to-mouth all the time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.