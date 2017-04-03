Discounts and subsidies for seniors u...

Discounts and subsidies for seniors under more scrutiny than ever

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

That's why the city councillor, who also happens to be a senior citizen, thought it was a good idea to have the municipality lower the age limit for the discounts it offers seniors seeking bus passes or admission to pools and other recreational programs. "If there's anything we can do to take some of the pressure off these people, then let's do it," he said in a recent interview, adding that the age limit should eventually be lowered to 55 from 65. "We have a lot of people living hand-to-mouth all the time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 3 hr Denny CranesPlace 7
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg 7 hr Buffy St Marie Rocks 4
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor 9 hr meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship 10 hr Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... 10 hr how now brown cow 1
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) 11 hr safe-spot-to-buy- 4
News First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09) Sat bad all over 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC