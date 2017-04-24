Corporate Canada warns Trump's tax cu...

Corporate Canada warns Trump's tax cut plan would hurt competitiveness

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Corporate Canada is bracing for the latest economic challenge out of Washington: a tax-cutting plan for U.S. businesses that many fear would pose a considerable threat to Canadian competitiveness as well as Ottawa's bottom line. The White House announced a tax-reform package Wednesday that included a proposal to significantly slash the top U.S. corporate rate from 35 per cent to 15 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) 1 hr Corporate Welfare... 3
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... 6 hr sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... 6 hr sure 1
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... 13 hr other Markets 1
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... 20 hr nice comment above 2
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 20 hr Good Comment 15
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Tue r Syrians in Meaford 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC