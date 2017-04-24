Cornwall residents charged after dog's leg is amputated
Two Cornwall residents have been charged with animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act as a result of an investigation into the care of their dog, which was so severely matted that her leg needed to be amputated. A veterinary examination revealed a mat so severe and so tight that the dog's leg had become infected and was gangrenous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seaway News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe...
|5 hr
|nice comment above
|2
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Good Comment
|15
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|14 hr
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|14 hr
|better call Saul
|48
|New CrossWheels service aids seniors in making ... (Dec '09)
|Tue
|help Joans pension
|4
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|Mon
|know
|50
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Mon
|rambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC