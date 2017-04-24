Cornwall residents charged after dog'...

Cornwall residents charged after dog's leg is amputated

Seaway News

Two Cornwall residents have been charged with animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act as a result of an investigation into the care of their dog, which was so severely matted that her leg needed to be amputated. A veterinary examination revealed a mat so severe and so tight that the dog's leg had become infected and was gangrenous.

