Conservative rivals O'Toole, Leitch following divergent paths to leadership

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole poses for a portrait before speaking with The Canadian Press in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. When Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was speaking in Parliament last week, Kellie Leitch gave her seat to Conservative leadership rival Erin O'Toole's daughter Mollie so she could bear witness to history alongside her dad.

Chicago, IL

