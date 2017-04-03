Chef Matty Matheson's explores cultur...

Chef Matty Matheson's explores culture through food on 'Dead Set on Life'

13 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Straddling a huge alligator during filming of the culinary travel show "Dead Set on Life" was something Matty Matheson did on the spur of the moment. The Toronto chef was on a guided gator hunt in the Florida Everglades when the group hauled in the lengthy reptile.

Chicago, IL

