Canadian mayors want national standards for overdose death data

2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson chairs a committee of mayors across Canada calling for standardized nationwide tracking of overdose-related data. Mayors from 13 cities across Canada are calling for a national standard on the collection and sharing of data on overdose deaths along with medical treatment for addiction.

