Canadian man loses family members to ...

Canadian man loses family members to conflict in Libya, says Ottawa could have done more

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

A Canadian man who tried to organize an aid shipment to relatives stranded in a conflict-ridden area of Libya says he recently found out most of his family members had died during his fruitless efforts to send them food and water. Ali Hamza of Mississauga, Ont., had flown to Turkey with his wife and children last month in a bid to mobilize relief efforts for the residents of Ganfouda, a militant-controlled neighbourhood in the city of Benghazi that has been besieged by Libyan army troops that answer to a powerful commander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... Sat Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... Fri Ted 1
News Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ... Thu CFUW suppress fre... 1
News Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ... Thu CFUW suppress fre... 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Mar 30 farmer Joe 45
News Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton Mar 30 motherisk too 1
News Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'... Mar 30 Peel 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,994,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC