Canadian CF-18 fighters intercept Russian bombers for first time since 2014: Norad
Canadian fighter jets have intercepted Russian bombers off Canada's northern coast for the first time in more than two years, as relations between Moscow and the West continue to worsen. Two CF-18s were scrambled on Thursday after North American early-warning air defences spotted two TU-95 Bear bombers approaching Alaskan and Canadian airspace from the west around 7 p.m. The long-range bombers, which can carry nuclear weapons, were also tracked by U.S. F-22 jets based out of Alaska, said North American Aerospace Defence Command spokeswoman Maj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|4 hr
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|5 hr
|HYDRO VP of BORRO...
|2
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Halton Hills News
|13
|102 Days of Summer Blog Featuring: Celebrating ...
|9 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Manitoba's worst roads to be revealed today
|15 hr
|kids-lemonade-stand
|1
|CBC hosts fiery town hall on asylum seekers in ...
|15 hr
|whats-the-point-o...
|1
|Voice of the People - April 5, 2017
|16 hr
|where will they g...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC