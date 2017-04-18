Canadian CF-18 fighters intercept Rus...

Canadian CF-18 fighters intercept Russian bombers for first time since 2014: Norad

14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Canadian fighter jets have intercepted Russian bombers off Canada's northern coast for the first time in more than two years, as relations between Moscow and the West continue to worsen. Two CF-18s were scrambled on Thursday after North American early-warning air defences spotted two TU-95 Bear bombers approaching Alaskan and Canadian airspace from the west around 7 p.m. The long-range bombers, which can carry nuclear weapons, were also tracked by U.S. F-22 jets based out of Alaska, said North American Aerospace Defence Command spokeswoman Maj.

Chicago, IL

