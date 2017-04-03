Canada's Top 10 Concert Venues Sold $...

Canada's Top 10 Concert Venues Sold $300 Million In Tickets Last Year

According to data compiled by Billboard Boxscore for the 12-month period ended Feb. 25, homegrown artists like Drake, Justin Bieber, Cline Dion and The Tragically Hip were among the biggest draws. As iHeartRadio.ca reported last September, Dion's 15 concerts in Montreal and Quebec City last summer grossed more than $33 million.

Chicago, IL

