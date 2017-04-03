Canada's Top 10 Concert Venues Sold $300 Million In Tickets Last Year
According to data compiled by Billboard Boxscore for the 12-month period ended Feb. 25, homegrown artists like Drake, Justin Bieber, Cline Dion and The Tragically Hip were among the biggest draws. As iHeartRadio.ca reported last September, Dion's 15 concerts in Montreal and Quebec City last summer grossed more than $33 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CFRA.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|49 min
|Buffy St Marie Rocks
|4
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|2 hr
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|4 hr
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|4 hr
|how now brown cow
|1
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|safe-spot-to-buy-
|4
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|18 hr
|bad all over
|3
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Sat
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC