Canada's 150th looked like it might never happen
Of all the famous faces known in their time to Canadians almost as well as family, probably none was as expressive as that of former Quebec premier René Lévesque. And his mournful, rubbery visage was never so eloquent as it was on the evening of May 20, 1980, after Lévesque's separatists were defeated in the Quebec referendum on sovereignty-association.
