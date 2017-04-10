Canada may legalize marijuana but nothing will change at Michigan's border crossings
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says no matter what Canada does, it's not going to change anything at the Michigan border. The agency says its officers are highly trained to detect the illegal importation of narcotics.
