Canada is not set up to legalize all ...

Canada is not set up to legalize all drugs. But it could be: experts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

NDP's MacGregor asks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday during Question Period, "if he deserves a criminal record for having smoked marijuana." Trudeau avoided answering the question, instead focused on the legalization of pot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In human experiment, Ontario miners say they pa... 10 hr Pot of Gold eh 1
News UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016 14 hr ET phone home 1
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment 17 hr Halton UK 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 19 hr Stop Statism 2
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Sat Clark Cant 1
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Sat Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij... Fri Hey Hey Hey Ralph... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC